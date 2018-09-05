TTPD searching for armed robbery suspect

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - The search is on for a robbery suspect in Texarkana Texas.
It happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Texas Car Title Pay Day Loan in the 1600 Block of New Boston road.
There were two employees in the business at the time. Police said the gunman made the employees lay on the floor as he took an undetermined amount of money.
The gunman then left the scene on foot. The employees remained on the floor for several minutes before calling police.
No one injured.
Anyone with additional information on this robbery is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.