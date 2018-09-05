Tropical Storm Gordon increases rain chances for the ArkLaTex

Good morning! As we continue to track the tropics, Tropical Storm Gordon does look like it will move just east of the ArkLaTex. This means that the track is not going straight through our area. With an increase of moisture, rain chances will in the forecast the rest of the week starting tomorrow.
As for today, expect your average summer day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies skies. We may start to see a few isolated showers and storms across the ArkLaTex, as moisture moves in from Gordon. Winds will be coming from the north, so feels like temperatures won't ramp up above 100 degrees.
The weather pattern chances as Gordon gets closer to the ArkLaTex. Highs will be in the low 90s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Scattered rain and storms chances will move into the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. It will not be a washout, but a few heavy downpours possible. Don't forget the rain gear!
Threats for the ArkLaTex from the tropical storm stay minimal. Heavy downpours are possible, but widespread heavy rain threat stays low. Isolated places may receive 1-2" of rainfall, but a lot of area will barely see an inch. If you do live in the extreme northern portions of southwest Arkansas (closer to the track), you may receive more rain. The severe weather threat and wind threat continue to stay low.
Scattered rain and storms likely for Friday throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s. If you aren't seeing rain, then expect mostly cloudy conditions. As we look ahead to the weekend, highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Rain chances stick around in the beginning of next week with highs in the low 90s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
