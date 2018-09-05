‘That can’t be’: Woman finds 7-foot boa constrictor in her living room

MILWAUKEE (WITI/CNN) – A woman discovered a seven-foot boa constrictor in her living room.
How did it get there? No one knows.
"It's a big sucker," said Paul Winkelmann, who caught the animal. "If you keep the head away from me I'll grab its feet."
Winkelman owns Advanced Wildlife Control.
"We got a phone call from a very distraught woman, you can imagine," Winkelmann said. "I got him inside the bucket, put the cover on and walked out. The whole thing did not take me more than a minute."
"I put my flashlight underneath that foot stool and I was thinking, 'that can't be,' " he said.
But the snake doesn't belong to the woman who lives at the home.
"All I know is for me this is kind of unusual," Winkelmann said.
He predicts the snake is a pet that got loose.
"It had to be, how else would it have gotten there really?" he said.
The reptile can fit through small spaces.
"It would need six inches, so if it came from the outside, I'm not sure if it was your laundry vent hole, or how he got in," Winkelmann said.
And while it's non-venomous, it's not necessarily something you'd want as your roommate either.
"When he finds a prey that's alive, he'll go around it, just like he's going around my wrist right now. I personally thanked him for his cooperation later," he said.
Winkelmann wants to find the rightful owner or a good home for the big snake.
