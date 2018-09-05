Texas, Ark. governors meet in Texarkana for launch of AR-TX REDI

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - It was History in the making on Tuesday as the governors of Arkansas and Texas met together in Texarkana to officially launch the cities latest effort to bring economic growth to the area.
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, his counter part Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Thousands of residents battle the heat on the state line in downtown Texarkana this afternoon.
"I know it is hot out here, but mark my word, it is not as hot as the Texarkana economy is about to get," said Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott.
The governors were here showing support to AR-TX REDI (Regional Economic Development Inc.) is a new non-profit organization that aims to create jobs and expand the regional economy in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.
Tuesday was only the third time Governors from the two states have met together in the history of Texarkana.
“If we combine the workforce between Arkansas and Texas in ths region of Texarkana we’ve got a better plate to sell,” said Ar. Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
AR-TX REDI leaders said in some cases the Arkansas Texas stateline becomes a divided but today they symbolically did away with that line.
Officials said within the Texarkana region there are nearly two dozen independent economic development groups and they hope AR-TX REDI will act as a unifying force for economic growth.
This efforts have the two states leaders singing praises.
"This is a tremendous opportunity with all the infrastructure they have here with the cross roads they have here education they have here the top quality workforce the have here," said Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott. "So this is an easy sell for businesses looking to relocate and grow."
“It is easier to recruit when it’s one unified community and that is what Texarkana is and it will grow that way when one area gets a plant everybody benefits from it brings in residents it increases opportunity but also the supply chain it benefits across the region,” said Ar. Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The Governors told us this will help them to direct more industries to the Texarkana region.
The Idea of developing a regional economic organization began more than 5 years ago by Texarkana business owners and local educators.
