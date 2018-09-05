Rain chances increase in the wake of Gordon

We’ll remain from rain again tonight. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 70s. Showers and storms will increase on Thursday as the remnants of Gordon pass near the ArkLaTex. The highest rain chances will lie across southwest Arkansas and portions of north Louisiana with lesser rain to be found the farther south and west. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the low 90s. The chance of rain is around 40%