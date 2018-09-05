Rain chances increase in the wake of Gordon

The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Gordon will move closer to the ArkLaTex through the end of this week. Rain chances will be picking back up with scattered showers and storms continuing through the weekend. Tropical downpours will be possible with some of the storms, but widespread heavy rain looks unlikely.
We’ll remain from rain again tonight. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 70s. Showers and storms will increase on Thursday as the remnants of Gordon pass near the ArkLaTex. The highest rain chances will lie across southwest Arkansas and portions of north Louisiana with lesser rain to be found the farther south and west. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the low 90s. The chance of rain is around 40%
Friday looks wetter across the area as tropical moisture stays in place across the area. We can expect scattered showers and storms possibly starting in the morning and continuing through the afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible at times. Temperatures will be held down due to clouds and rain with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Unsettled weather continues this weekend with more scattered showers and storms expected Saturday and Sunday. Once again tropical downpours are possible at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for highs with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain chances both days will run around 50%.
We’ll keep some storms going into early next week with a decrease in rain chances by midweek. Temperatures will creep back up into the low 90s for highs.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
