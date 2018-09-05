Man charged in west Shreveport murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have arrested a man after a homicide that took place this past July.
Authorities took 17-year-old Kadarius Jenkins into custody today, and charged him with the murder of 42-year-old Sheddrick Jackson. Jenkins is also accused of injuring a 15-year-old boy in the same shooting, as well. Reports say that Jackson was driving when he as shot, and he was not the intended target.
Enough evidence was gathered to charge Jenkins with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. His bond is set at $250,000.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.