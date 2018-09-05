LA Tech’s president talks about recent Forbes rankings

RUSTON, LA (KSLA) - Tucked away in the small town of Ruston is one of the best university’s the state has to offer.
Louisiana Tech was recently ranked as the number two school in the state by Forbes, and it’s something the president, faculty and students are extremely proud of.
President Les Guice credits a lot of the school’s success to the faculty.
“We always take pride in getting rankings and seeing Louisiana Tech high in the state or high in the nation in rankings, but we look at really what the impacts of those things are and how all of our faculty worked hard to achieve those rankings,” he said.
Forbes looked at a variety of things like how much debt students occurred before and after graduation, retention and graduation rates to determine their rankings.
With a variety of programs offered, Guice wants to make sure students at Louisiana Tech are walking away with a good education so they can make an impact after graduation.
“We want students that can come here and graduate and have an impact across our region, (and) across the nation,” he said. “That’s what we strive for everyday and that’s what’s being accomplished.”
One of those students looking to make a difference is senior Paige Babineaux. Members of her family attended Louisiana Tech, so she was able to visit at an early age and fell in love with what the university had to offer.
“Louisiana Tech was actually the only school I ever applied to,” she said. “So it was (somewhere) I wanted to go since I was a child. I think my first onesie was actually a Louisiana Tech onesie so it was just kind of meant to be.”
She likes that the campus is smaller than others and enjoys having close relationships with her teachers.
“I’ve gotten really close with my professors and other faculty around campus,” she said. “They are so inviting, and they make you feel important. I’ve never felt like a number.”
Babineaux will graduate at the end of this year and plans to stay at Louisiana Tech to get her masters.
Classes officially begin Thursday September 6th for students, and Guice is excited for students to get back into the classroom and have a great school year.
