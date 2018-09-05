Impacts from Gordon in the ArkLaTex expected to be minor

Tropical Storm Gordon is approaching the Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall sometime Tuesday night. As of 7pm Tuesday Gordon is just below hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70mph. The storm could still become a hurricane before landfall.
After moving inland the storm is expected to rapidly weaken and by the time the remnants near the ArkLaTex on Thursday it will no longer be at tropical storm strength.
Due to the weakened state of Gordon and the forecast track only minimal impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex. Typically the worst weather associated with inland tropical systems occurs along and to the right of the track. That places most of the ArkLaTex outside of the most impactful side of the storm.
The potential for widespread heavy rain looks like it lie just to our north and east across parts of central and southern Arkansas were 3-5″ of rain is possible. For most of the ArkLaTex scattered tropical downpours could bring localized rain totals of 1-2″ through Friday, but not everyone will see that much rain.
A shift in the track could bring that heavier rain potential farther south so be sure to check back with us for updates.
