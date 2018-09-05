Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home

Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home

Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home
Laura Cunningham, 10,left, Hunter Shows, center, and Brandon Perry, 10, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson) (Dan Anderson)
By JAY REEVES | September 4, 2018 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 11:56 AM

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (AP) — Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but it was deadly all the same, killing a child by blowing a tree onto a mobile home as it made landfall. The storm later weakened into a depression on Wednesday but remained dangerous, dumping rain, spawning tornadoes and kicking up heavy surf in its wake.

The National Hurricane Center said Gordon was weakening on a path into Arkansas after striking the coast at 70 mph, just shy of hurricane strength, near Pascagoula, Mississippi. The remnants will likely cause flash flooding across parts of seven states and as far north as Iowa in the coming days.

The storm was going out swinging: Forecasters said radar spotted possible tornados spun off by the storm overnight in southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle, and more were possible through Wednesday night in Mississippi and western Alabama.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, other than the child killed by a large oak tree branch that fell onto a mobile home in Pensacola, Florida. Neighbor Amanda Ray told the Pensacola News Journal that she heard a crack and a scream as the limb fell around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"It was just awful," she said, adding that the sounds were almost indistinguishable from the storm's howling winds. The Escambia County Sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that responding deputies discovered the child had been killed. Officials haven't released the child's identity.

Trucks with the Alabama Department of Transportation work to block off a flooded part of US Highway 98 while fighting rain from Tropical Storm Gordon on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Spanish Fort, Ala. Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but it was deadly all the same, as it made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Trucks with the Alabama Department of Transportation work to block off a flooded part of US Highway 98 while fighting rain from Tropical Storm Gordon on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Spanish Fort, Ala. Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but it was deadly all the same, as it made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Escambia county received 10 calls overnight for downed trees in roadways, along with multiple reports of arcing power lines as the storm blew through with peak gusts of 61 mph (98 kph). Beachgoers in the area were being warned Wednesday that it's too early to return to the water; dangerous rip currents prompted red-flag warnings, meaning it's illegal to enter the Gulf of Mexico.

Lauren Dueitt, left, and John Payne, 6, right, play in the high tide waters caused by Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Lauren Dueitt, left, and John Payne, 6, right, play in the high tide waters caused by Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Driftwood and other debris made for hazardous driving early Wednesday on the causeway to Dauphin Island, Alabama, which was partly flooded by seawater overnight, leaving people to drive over sand and around lawn furniture on the main road. Siding was peeled off some houses, but Mayor Jeff Collier said "for the most part, we did OK."

Charles Phanthapannha stands in the rain outside a bar as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Charles Phanthapannha stands in the rain outside a bar as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dominic Carlucci drove back to his home on the barrier island in his Hummer, and found no damage, just a sagging wooden fence. It wasn't nearly as bad as when Nate, the last hurricane to strike the U.S., came ashore last October in nearby Biloxi, Mississippi. "We're good," he said.

Nick Eberlein, bartender at The Merry Widow, draws a new sign as Tropical Storm Gordon arrives at night on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Nick Eberlein, bartender at The Merry Widow, draws a new sign as Tropical Storm Gordon arrives at night on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

The center predicted total rain amounts of 4-8 inches (10-20 centimeters) in the Florida panhandle and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Rainfall could be even more intense in isolated places, dropping up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) through early Saturday.

Summer Ranaldson walks to her car in the rain as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Summer Ranaldson walks to her car in the rain as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

A storm surge covered barrier islands as the storm blew through, and some inland roadways were flooded by the rain. The National Weather Service in Mobile cautioned that the Styx River near Elsanor, Alabama, could reach moderate, and possibly major, flood stage later Wednesday.

Summer Ranaldson walks to her car in the rain as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Summer Ranaldson walks to her car in the rain as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

More than 27,000 customers were without power as Gordon began pushing ashore, mostly in coastal Alabama and the western tip of the Florida Panhandle around Pensacola, with a few hundred in southeastern Mississippi. Crews were already restoring electricity early Wednesday.

Manuel Arias walks with a guard dog, Toto, past boats that were dry-docked inland in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall as a hurricane later in the evening, in Pass Christian, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Manuel Arias walks with a guard dog, Toto, past boats that were dry-docked inland in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall as a hurricane later in the evening, in Pass Christian, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Rain was still falling but the lights were on at a Waffle House restaurant in Mobile, where factory worker Jerome Richardson said he lost power at 9 p.m. as the storm passed overhead. He was still without electricity as he left before dawn for his 12-hour shift.

John Cunningham, left, and Hunter Shows, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
John Cunningham, left, and Hunter Shows, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

"I just hope I don't have to throw out everything in my refrigerator when I get home," he said.

Laura Cunningham, 10,left, Hunter Shows, center, and Brandon Perry, 10, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Laura Cunningham, 10,left, Hunter Shows, center, and Brandon Perry, 10, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Governors in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana all declared states of emergency to better mobilize state resources and National Guard troops for the storm. Mississippi shut down a dozen Gulf Coast casinos. Workers on at least 54 oil and gas production platforms were evacuated. Communities along the coast provided sand and bags, and many hustled to protect their properties ahead of the storm. New Orleans braced for flooding, but in the end got only a glancing blow.

Charles Bungart gets his boat out of the water as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Charles Bungart gets his boat out of the water as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Gordon was not the only storm being watched by forecasters. Hurricane Florence has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, on a path toward Bermuda, and lining up behind it, another potential storm was likely to form not far off the coast of Africa.

Sheets of rain and heavy clouds move into the city ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Gordon in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (Matthew Hinton /The Advocate via AP)
Sheets of rain and heavy clouds move into the city ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Gordon in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (Matthew Hinton /The Advocate via AP)

It's way too early to know if either of those storms will have any impact on land, but Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said attention should be paid: "It's the peak of hurricane season. Now is the time to get your plans all set," he said.

Wiley Wedgewoorth motors past a boat that sunk from last year's Hurricane Nate, as he goes to check on the moorings of his boat, in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall as a hurricane this evening, in Pass Christian, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Wiley Wedgewoorth motors past a boat that sunk from last year's Hurricane Nate, as he goes to check on the moorings of his boat, in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall as a hurricane this evening, in Pass Christian, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

___

Aaron Seal, left, and Mark Mayo, standing center, go check on their boat moorings with family members, in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall as a hurricane this evening, in Pass Christian, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Behind them is a boat that sunk from last year's Hurricane Nate. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Aaron Seal, left, and Mark Mayo, standing center, go check on their boat moorings with family members, in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall as a hurricane this evening, in Pass Christian, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Behind them is a boat that sunk from last year's Hurricane Nate. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Associated Press contributors include Stacey Plaisance in Gulfport, Miss; Kevin McGill in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; Jeff Martin and Ben Nadler in Atlanta; Emily Wagster Pettus and Jeff Amy in Jackson, Mississippi; Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama; Rebecca Santana in New Orleans; Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina.

A flooded parking lot sits near a shutdown portion of US Highway 98 from Tropical Storm Gordon on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Spanish Fort, Ala. Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but it was deadly all the same, as it made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
A flooded parking lot sits near a shutdown portion of US Highway 98 from Tropical Storm Gordon on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Spanish Fort, Ala. Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but it was deadly all the same, as it made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)