Crews battle two-alarm fire at AFCO in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Crews are battling a two-alarm commercial building fire in Caddo Parish. It started around 1:30 p.m. at AFCO, located in the 7300 block of Julie Frances Drive south of the Bert Kouns Industrial Loop exit.
There are currently six units on the scene. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.
Five employees were inside of the facility at the time. The shift supervisor saw something suspicious, and advised everyone to leave the building.
No one was injured.
According to Fire Department spokesman John Lane, the facility has acid on hand and they are trying to let the fire burn out.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
