CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD searching for masked burglar

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are hoping someone can identify the person that snatched a TV from a counseling center last month.
On August 22, officers were called to the 800 block of Jordan Street to Restore the Balance Counseling Service in regards to a burglary.
Officers learned that someone entered the business without permission and took a TV.
The crime was captured on the business’s video surveillance system.
Police have released stills from the footage in hopes of identifying the person on the video.
Investigators are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact 318-673-6955.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.