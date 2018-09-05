Caddo commissioners debate value of yard signs as a tool in fight against vehicle burglars

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Caddo commissioners are debating whether yard signs could help deter vehicle burglaries.
Commissioners Mario Chavez and Mike Middleton proposed an ordinance Tuesday that would put $3,000 toward buying yard signs that remind people to lock their cars.
The money for the signs would come from the parish’s general fund budget.
"This is just one of the ways we, the commission, is willing to fork over some money to make our city and parish and outlying cities more crime-vigilant. Let’s get rid of this crime best we can,” Middleton told KSLA News 12.
"It may be that last point before you turn on your porch light,” he added.
“You'll go, “Did I go out and lock my car?”.
The signs would be given to each commissioner as well as citizens and would be moved around on a pop-up basis.
Shreveport resident Stephanie Anderson thinks the signs could be a good idea.
She said her car was broken into in her South Highlands neighborhood eight months ago. It was unlocked at the time.
Some commissioners worry about the perception the signs might create.
Others think vehicle burglaries aren’t the biggest crime concern in their district.
“Is locking the car more important than some senseless murder? ‘Instead of shooting, walk away?’” Commissioner Lyndon Johnson asked.
"There’s a whole bunch of slogans we can come up with.”
Johnson also called for the parish to work with Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers on the proposal.
Commissioners, meeting in a work session, ultimately voted Tuesday to send the proposal to the long-range planning committee for further study before putting it to a vote.
