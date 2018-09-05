Bossier City’s annual 9/11 memorial ceremony next Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - For the 17th year Bossier City will hold a memorial ceremony in memory for those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Liberty Garden at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road. That's between the police and fire departments.
The public is invited to attend.
The keynote speaker this year will be Retired Colonel H.T. (Ted) Cox. Bellaire Park Elementary School 3rd grade student Dallas Loche will present his winning composition from the school’s essay contest entitled "What is a Hero?”
The ceremony will end with the playing of Taps by Tony Leon of Benton High School and benediction by Craig Kennedy, Chaplain of the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments.
The event is sponsored each year by Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City. In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place in the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road.
