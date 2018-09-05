Baby Cakes could be moving to Wichita

METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - The New Orleans Baby Cakes could be on their way out of town, permanently.
A source has told FOX 8 Sports that the Cakes could be headed to Wichita, Kansas, and that a decision could come as early as today. Wichita does not have a viable stadium for minor league baseball, but is in the process of having one built.
When reached for comment, Baby Cakes General Manager Cookie Rojas said the franchise is focusing on ticket sales for the 2019 season, and that he had not heard anything about the team moving anywhere beyond next season.
Fox 8 has also learned that head coach Arnie Beyeler has been relieved of his duty, effective this morning.
If the Baby Cakes move away, a Double-A team could be moving into Zephyr Field.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.