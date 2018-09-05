Airbnb activates program for free temporary housing ahead of Gordon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Airbnb has now activated its Open Homes program to help residents forced to evacuate from their homes due to Tropical Storm Gordon.
In the event of major weather events, Airbnb’s Disaster Response and Relief Team activates its host communities through the Open Homes program. The program allows residents who have been displaced, as well as emergency relief workers and volunteers, to find temporary housing with local hosts who are opening up their homes free of charge.
The following areas are participating in the program:
ALABAMA
- Dothan
- Montgomery
- Tuscaloosa
FLORIDA
- Tallahassee
- Northern panhandle area
LOUISIANA
- Baton Rouge
- Lafayette
- Monroe
MISSISSIPPI
- Meridian
- Jackson
These free listings will be available through September 10. If the need arises, Airbnb will consider extending the program.
If you’d like to register your home for the program, click here. For those seeking shelter during Tropical Storm Gordon, click here.
Airbnb’s disaster relief representative, Kellie Bentz, says they started the Open Homes program a few years ago for Hurricane Sandy and has since responded to more than 250 disasters. Bentz says it’s a small way to help out those who need it.
"This is for people that are in need of those first few nights or a couple of weeks, depending on hosts' availability, to kind of get their feet back under them or even just have a more welcoming, comfortable stay while they’re evacuated,” said Bentz.
While the worst of the storm’s impacts may not be felt in Baton Rouge, anyone who wants to take advantage of the program or even open their homes can sign up now.
