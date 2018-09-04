Union members celebrate Labor Day in Texarkana

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Politicians and community leaders were among the thousands who attended a Labor Day celebration at the four states fairgrounds in Texarkana.
The event was sponsored by union representatives of the largest private employer in Texarkana.
The message given was support your local labor unions. The United Steel Works local 752 union has sponsored this event for more than 40 years.
There are approximately 1500 union members working at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Texarkana but yesterday they were not making tires; but, cooking food as part of the unions annual fish fry.
"We have it on labor day the reason being unions represent labor," said David Boone, President president of United Steel Workers Union Local 752.
Although today's event was a time to relax, Boone wanted participants to know how the local workers view the benefits of labor unions.
"I got hired at Cooper some 40 years ago," Boone said. "I thought the only things that unions did was get drunk take baseball bats and break out windows but uinions labor is the best thing that happened to the working class people."
Union representatives estimated over 5000 meals were served on Labor Day.
According to Boone the annual event is a moral boost for the community and workers at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company.
"The community they are excited behind cooper tire and rubber company because everybody knows if Cooper was to shut down god everything around Texarkana and the four states area would dry up," Boone said.
Boone is retiring as union president but told the group the future is bright for Cooper Tire in Texarkana.
"Cooper is in a great position right now we are still selling tires even in a down market we are still making money we are still investing money in the Texarkana plant and that says a lot.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.