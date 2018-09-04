Tropical Storm Gordon could bring heavy rain to some of the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Gordon is gaining strength as it heads west across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As of 10pm Monday Gordon had maximum sustained winds of 60mph . The storm was moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph.
The updated forecast track brings Gordon the coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph by late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings are in effect for these areas.
The track of Gordon brings it through Mississippi on Wednesday and into Louisiana and Arkansas by Thursday. The center of Gordon could pass through southwest Arkansas on Thursday. Gordon though will no longer be at tropical storm strength when it arrives in the ArkLaTex.
The primary threat from Gordon will be heavy rainfall. Typically the heaviest rain falls along and to the right of the storm track. That would put southwest Arkansas in the spot where the heaviest rain would be expected. Right now as much as 3-4″ of rain is possible there. Farther south toward the I-20 corridor only 1-2″ of rain is anticipated.
We’ll continue to monitor the progress of Gordon. A shift in the track could mean wetter or drier conditions for the ArkLaTex. Here are few ways you can stay up to date with the latest forecast.
