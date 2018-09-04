Tracking T.S. Gordon and how it could impact the ArkLaTex

On Wednesday, Gordon will continue to move to the northwest across Louisiana and Mississippi. The latest forecast track shows the center of Gordon could pass through parts of NW LA and SW AR. Typically, the heaviest rain from a tropical system falls to the right of the storm. This means most parts of NW LA, E TX and SE OK might not see much from Gordon. The heaviest rain will likely setup across SW AR. If the track shifts east or west, then where the heaviest rain will set up will change. Our rain chances and rainfall totals late Wednesday through early Friday will depend on the exact track the remnants of Gordon take.