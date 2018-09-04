Tracking T.S. Gordon and how it could impact the ArkLaTex

All eyes are on the tropics where Tropical Storm Gordon is spinning in the Gulf of Mexico. Gordon will continue to move to the northwest today and will likely make landfall this evening as a Category 1 hurricane along the Mississippi or Alabama coast. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Warnings expand east and west from the Hurricane Warnings. Gordon will bring storm surge flooding, heavy rain and hurricane conditions to portions of the central Gulf Coast late today through tonight.
On Wednesday, Gordon will continue to move to the northwest across Louisiana and Mississippi. The latest forecast track shows the center of Gordon could pass through parts of NW LA and SW AR. Typically, the heaviest rain from a tropical system falls to the right of the storm. This means most parts of NW LA, E TX and SE OK might not see much from Gordon. The heaviest rain will likely setup across SW AR. If the track shifts east or west, then where the heaviest rain will set up will change. Our rain chances and rainfall totals late Wednesday through early Friday will depend on the exact track the remnants of Gordon take.
Today will be a hot and humid day. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices will be in the upper 90s today. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Most will stay dry, but keep your rain gear handy. You'll be glad you have it if a downpour does find you.
Most of the rain activity will be gone by tonight and we'll be left with a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower will still be possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
For most, Wednesday will be very similar to today. However, rain from the remnants of Gordon could start to impact the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be near or just above 90 degrees. If we see more clouds and rain from Gordon, then highs on Thursday will likely be in the 80s.
Even though the remnants of Gordon will be long gone by this weekend, more scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
