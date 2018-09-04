SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As summer winds down, renovations at Caddo Lake State Park are ramping up.
The park is slowly getting a makeover.
TxDot is resurfacing and re-striping all the roads in the park.
Texas Parks and Wildlife is also making renovations. A new showering facility is being built. New park entrance and trail signs will be put in. Camping pull -in sites are being angled and widened.
"We split the project up into phases so that the impact to our visitor wouldn't be so great. We shut down the park sections at a time,” explained Park Interpreter Kelsey Johnson.
The park will close completely later this month and remain closed until the end of the year so the renovations can be completed, mostly the resurfacing on the main roads.
The closure will also give park crews a chance to clean-up and do maintenance work.
Even though you won't be able to visit Caddo Lake State Park for a while, park officials say it will all be worth it.
“It's been over 30 years since they put in the camping area as we had it and the showering facility so it’s been quite some time since we've had these renovations,” said Johnson.
“While we'll have a little bit of growing pains as far as the park is closed, when it reopens it’s going to be a beautiful park with brand new facilities and it’s just going to be a really enhanced experience for our visitors,” she said.
Caddo Lake State Park will close on September 29th through December 26th to finish those renovations.
