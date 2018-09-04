Rain chances going up as the remnants of Gordon arrive

Rain will remain isolated through tomorrow ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon. As the remnants of Gordon track near the ArkLaTex on Thursday shower and storm chances will pick back up and stay elevated through the weekend.
Any isolated showers this afternoon will fade away this evening. We’ll be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible, especially across southern Arkansas and portions of north Louisiana.
The remnants of Gordon are expect to pass just north of the ArkLaTex on Thursday. We’ll be close enough that shower and storm coverage will pick back up again. Rain should be most widespread across southwest Arkansas with more scattered coverage elsewhere. Additional showers and storms are likely across the area Friday with again the far northern ArkLaTex looking wettest.
Rain amounts for the end of the week could be as high as 2-3 inches in some parts of southwest Arkansas. 1-2 inches are possible elsewhere on localized spots, but it won’t be widespread unfortunately.
We’ll close out the work week with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and overnight lows in the 70s.
Scattered afternoon showers and storms will continue over the weekend as tropical moisture remains in place in the wake of Gordon. Locally heavy rain is possible, but not everyone will get soaked. Clouds and rain around will hold temperatures near 90 for daytime highs.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.