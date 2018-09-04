Official cites factors that played a role in fatal fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Friends and family members still are reeling from a deadly fire this weekend in Shreveport.
The reaction has been a mixture of shock and sadness at the loss of a loved one.
A burned-out shell is what remains of a house on Melrose Street in the city’s Cedar Grove neighborhood in the wake of the fire early Sunday morning fire.
It all started with 6 people inside.
“Five of them made it out. One of them was a teenager," Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said.
"However, they had a family member that was disabled and was unable to make it out.”
The Caddo coroner’s office has since identified her as 52-year-old Emma Gardner, of Shreveport.
Reese described how one of the people who made it outside soon realized that Gardner still was inside the house and tried to help.
“Busting out the windows, trying to alert his family members and maybe even attempt a rescue," Reese said.
"However, in doing that, you introduce a lot of oxygen to the fire; so it kind of made the fire a little worse.”
Further compounding the challenge of any last-minute rescue was Gardner’s health, according to her family.
“They just said she normally does not walk on her own; may have been blind, as well,” Reese said.
Fire crews found Garner in a back bedroom, he said, which is the same general area where investigators suspect the fire started.
For neighbors like Al Johnson, seeing this tragedy is tough.
“They were good neighbors, yeah. It’s just a sad tragedy it happened.”
Reese said it’s what was not in the house that’s tough to see.
“There were no working smoke detectors in this home. So what actually woke those citizens up was the heat from the fire as well as the smoke.”
He’s just hoping such a tragedy can lead others to get a smoke detector before another tragedy strikes, especially since the city can provide and install them for free.
Call the Fire Prevention Office at (318) 673-6740 to learn more.
