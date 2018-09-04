Goodwill offering free education and IT support classes

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA (KSLA) - Most know the Goodwill as a place to drop off clothes you don’t need, or an opportunity to buy something used at a good price, but the non-profit organization does more. It offers job training and education classes, and need more students to get involved.
Goodwill has partnered up with Northwest Louisiana Technical College to offer free GED classes, as well as career guidance and college readiness to adults.
It also has plans to add a new program that will help strengthen adult students reading and math skills.
“We have a new program called Ed Ready that we’re introducing, and it allows students to work on the computer here at school, and it just reinforces what we teach,” said instructor Jenna Thompson. “They can also do it at home so they can build hours that way.”
They also offer the GoodFutures program to at risk youth ages 16 to 19. The program is a two-year educational program funded by JP Morgan Chase & Company that works to prepare students for college or jobs in the area.
Goodwill is also partnered with Bossier Parish Community College to provide GED classes as well.
LaDarius Casey is a supervisor at the West 70th Street location and says Goodwill was able to help him get his GED and driver’s license. He says he’s been able to move up within Goodwill and he’s in a good place now thanks to the organization.
“I wouldn’t be as motivated to keep continuing to keep a job, because so many things had me sidetracked before I actually decided to come get my GED,” he said.
Another program Goodwill needs students for is their Google IT Support Professional Certificate Program. The program introduces students to troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems and other computer related skills.
The program is done all online in five courses and will help students get entry level jobs in the IT support field.
Simon Rhodes recently finished the program and already has an internship lined up with a computer solutions company in Shreveport. He says the program was difficult at times, but he knew he couldn’t pass up this opportunity.
“You’re in control of it,” he said. “You have to get up, you have to push yourself to do it. There’s no teacher there over your shoulder telling you this is your work you have to do it. It’s on you, if you want this you have to work for it.”
Teens interested in GoodFutures program will need to go through Goodwill’s intake process, complete a Bossier Parish Community College application, and take a placement test. Testing is held every Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the West 70th Street location.
Placement testing and enrollment for Northwest Louisiana Technical College’s GED courses is every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2:00 p.m.
If you are interested in getting your professional certificate with the Google IT Support program you can reach out to Pat Williams at pwilliams@goodwillnla.org or call her at 318-659-5932
