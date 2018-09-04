Free community class calms family before birth

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Chris and Saige Solomon turned to a free class at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier for help when they found out they were expecting their second baby, Maggie.
They knew things would change drastically for their first child, Lilly Grace.
"I had a lot of anxiety about her not being the only child anymore," Saige said. "Particularly, I was concerned about Lilly Grace not feeling like she was loved as much or what that looked like."
The couple were unsure where to turn for answers until they heard about a free class at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, that helps kids like Lilly Grace learn how to be a sibling.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters is one of five free classes the hospital offers to the community.
Lilly Grace learned how to hold and feed a new baby and how to change a diaper.
The family also took a tour around the hospital during the class that helped ease any fears for Lilly Grace.
"We talk about shifting from only one child to a family of more than one child. How to have that conversation," said Mackey Roberson, a longtime instructor at the hospital.
"Realistically, what it will look like and helping to continue to have the conversation once you're done with the class."
Saige said the skills the family learned have been easy to reinforce at home.
"For example, Lilly Grace didn't love when Maggie first came home. And she would cry. And so we reminded her that we learned in that class that's how she tells us that she needs something."
Chris said it was important to ensure his daughter felt included.
"We wanted her to know she's got ownership in Maggie and help out around the house. And those little things like that we picked up in the class."
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier offers several prenatal classes, including Big Brother/Big Sisters, Beyond the Basics, Happiest Baby on the Block, Orientation and Breastfeeding.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Sponsored by CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Your Children’s Miracle Network Hospital