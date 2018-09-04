FIRST ALERT: Gordon’s impacts on the ArkLaTex will depend on the its track

(KSLA) - Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to strengthen into a Cat. 1 hurricane this afternoon before making landfall this evening across the central Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the Mississippi and Alabama coasts. Even though Louisiana will not experience the brunt of Gordon, tropical storm conditions will still be possible late this evening and tonight.
Gordon could bring storm surge flooding, heavy rain and tropical storm-forced winds to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.
Gordon could dump 4″-8″ of rain across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. A few locations could see a foot of rain..
After Gordon makes landfall Tuesday evening or Tuesday night, Gordon will continue to move to the northwest across Louisiana and Mississippi.
How much rain Gordon brings to the ArkLaTex will depend on its exact path.
Typically, the heaviest rain from a tropical system falls to the right of the storm.
If Gordon takes more of a westerly track, then our rain chances could go up and the threat of heavy rain and flooding could increase across SW AR and parts of NW LA. If Gordon tracks further east, then the heaviest rain will likely miss the ArkLaTex.
The remnants of Gordon will likely not track far enough west to bring heavy rain to E TX or SE OK.
The latest run of FutureTrack favors a more easterly track and keeps the heaviest rain east and north of the ArkLaTex. Keep in mind, this is only one model run. Things could change over the next couple of runs.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Gordon very closely. A shift in the track could mean wetter or drier conditions for the ArkLaTex. Here are few ways you can stay up to date with the latest forecast.
