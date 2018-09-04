ETX authorities searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - Harrison County Investigators is hoping someone can identify a suspect involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.
The burglaries have been occurring at night in the Liberty Church Road and Underwood areas of Southwestern Harrison County.
The suspect appears to be in his early 20s with short dreadlocks.
He appears to be the same person spotted seen in other security videos over the last two weeks.
On video, he was spotted "pulling door handles to see if the vehicles are locked.
During one incident, he was spotted taking a pistol from a vehicle.
If anyone can identify the suspect, please contact Harrison County Investigations or CrimeStoppers at 903-935-9969.
