Emergency leaders in Northwest Louisiana make plans for Tropical Storm Gordon

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The shifting storm track of Tropical Storm Gordon is leaving emergency leaders in northwest Louisiana having to prepare for several types of situations.
For one, there's still a potential threat of severe weather here. And, as with previous storms that have hit the gulf region in a worst case scenario there's the potential of having to open evacuation shelters in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
While neither of those options seem likely at this point storms like Gordon can be very unpredictable, forcing emergency leaders to plan for several possible scenarios.
"The first part of our jobs as emergency managers is just to have good and accurate information and distribution," Robert Jump, Deputy Director of the Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.
That information distribution includes news conferences like the ones we've seen with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in recent days.
Jump told us there's even more conference calls and coordination with local agencies should Gordon remnants cause us problems. "fortunately for us here in northwest Louisiana the storm, every update that we get the storm seems to be jogging a little more east, a little more east." That's not stopping the Red Cross from preparing just in case and offering ideas to the public to prepare, starting with creating an emergency, or disaster, kit.
We met up with Michelle Davison, who serves as executive director of the American Red Cross in north Louisiana.
She showed us item by item what is in those Red Cross kits including: A first aid kit, folded water jug, ponchos, toiletries, a radio with batteries, a flashlight and of course duct tape.
The Red Cross sells several versions of those disaster kits on their web site, with prices ranging from $25 for a smaller kit to $100 for a 3 day kit.
Davison told us it's important you add your own items that you may need. She also strongly suggests changing out the water and food in those kits once a year.
Oh, and speaking of that food? Holding it in her hand Davison said, "And that literally is emergency rations."
When asked if she's ever tasted those rations, Davison concluded with a smile, "Oh, they're horrible. (laugh) They taste horrible. But, they will keep you alive for three days."
While the disaster kit is typically kept in your car or place of work, Davison suggested that in your home it's better to use a plastic tub to pack up clothing, blankets, medication and anything else you may need.
For more information, along with a complete listing of Red Cross planning ideas, just click here.
