Democratic candidates make their way to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Two Democratic candidates running for congressional seats for Arkansas and Texas brought their campaigns to Texarkana over the Labor Day weekend.
Both political newcomers said they are the right choice for change.
Texarkana native Hayden Shamel, of Hot Springs, is running against incumbent Republican Congressman Bruce Westerman for the 4th Congressional District post in Arkansas.
She said her career as an educator gives her an insight into the district’s economic and educational needs.
“I just believe right now, at this particular time in office, we need good people more than ever,” Shamel said. “We need someone that is going to bridge the divide and bring people together.”
Across the state line, Catherine Krantz is seeking to represent the 4th Congressional District in Texas.
She said she has 20 years of experience in economic development and wants to fight for small towns in America.
“I think we can do better," said Krantz, who is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe.
"I’m from a small town. And rural communities are getting the short end of the stick in almost every way,” Krantz said.
“We are underfunded in our schools and our infrastructure and our telecommunications. That is something I’m upset about: lack of high speed internet in rural communities.”
Krantz, who calls herself a progressive Democrat, also expressed frustration over low-paying jobs and the high cost of health care.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.