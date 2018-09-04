Bass Pro Tax Free Weekend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you need to stock up on supplies for the upcoming hunting season, next weekend is the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday in Louisiana.
You'll still be paying state tax since legislative leaders got rid of tax holidays this year.
But local parish and city taxes will be exempt.
Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City encourages you to take advantage.
"Rather than paying the 9.45% here in Bossier City, you'll be paying 4.45% on all your hunting supplies which includes everything from rifles to ammunition to hunting boats and ATV’s to camouflage,” explained Bass Pro Shops General Manager Don Levins.
It starts on Friday, September 7th and runs through Sunday the 9th.
