Bass Pro Shops donates to local cub scouts

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - More community support is pouring in for a local cub scouts pack after their trailer full of camping supplies was stolen. The trailer was found but the camping supplies were not.
Last week, we reported how the community has been donating to Cub Scout Pack 16 to help replace the stolen supplies.
Monday, Bass Pro Shops stepped in to help.
The business donated a grill, large burners, dutch ovens and coolers.
“I'm excited because webelos, the kids, need to learn how to cook and need to show that to earn their advancement. It's very hard to do a and a little more dangerous with charcoal so this helps alot. I'm excited about it,” said Pack 16 Committee Chairman Ever Recendiz.
The boy’s first camp out is in October.
