WATCH LIVE at 5:30 pm: LA governor to discuss state’s preparations for TS Gordon

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. today to discuss preparations for Tropical Storm Gordon.
The storm now is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall Tuesday night.
Edwards' address to the public follows a meeting with the Unified Command Group earlier this afternoon.
Representatives of other state agencies are joining the governor for the news conference.
KSLA will carry the news conference live here at KSLA.com and on the KSLA app.
Copyright 2018 KSLA/WAFB. All rights reserved.