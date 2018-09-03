Unsettled weather expected ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Rain has managed to dampen some of the Labor Day weekend, but it is helping provide some drought relief. More unsettled weather is likely for the short work week ahead especially toward the end of the week as the effects of Tropical Storm Gordon may begun to be felt in the ArkLaTex.
Showers and storms are expected to diminish heading into this evening. A stray shower overnight is possible, but rain should remain pretty spotty. We’ll be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 70s.
Another round of showers and storms is likely Tuesday afternoon, but the coverage of rain should be less than what we saw on Labor Day. Afternoon temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s. The chance for rain is around 30%. Only isolated showers or storms are expected Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 90s.
Impacts from Gordon are expected to arrive Thursday. Showers and storms will be on the increase again. Overall rain coverage will be determined by the track of the remnants of Gordon. If they stay east of the ArkLaTex we won’t be as wet as if they move over or just west of the area. Clouds and rain chances will bring temperatures back down into the upper 80s.
The remains of Gordon will be tracking away as we head into the weekend, but with plenty of tropical moisture hanging around scattered showers and storms will be likely each afternoon through the weekend. Afternoon highs will run mainly in the upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows in the 70s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
