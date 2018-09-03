Tropical Storm Gordon has formed and could bring heavy rain to the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Gordon formed early Monday and is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Florida Key and Florida Peninsula today. Gordon could continue to strengthen and organize as it moves northwest across the Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Tuesday. Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued for the Central Gulf Coast that extends from Louisiana to Alabama. Tropical storm conditions could develop along the Central Gulf Coast as early as Tuesday evening. Right now, Gordon is expected to continue to move northwest across Louisiana after it makes landfall. Heavy rain could start to develop across the area late Wednesday. Heavy rain capable of flooding will be the main concern. A Flash Flood Watch could be issued for portions of the ArkLaTex.
Today is Labor Day and the unofficial end of the summer. If you plan on hitting the pool or taking the boat out for one last time, make sure to keep an eye to the sky. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Watch out for heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected. Because of the added cloud coverage and showers and storms, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
A stray shower or storm could linger into the overnight. Most will just have to deal with a scattered clouds. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will likely be in the driest day this week. However, it’s not going to be completely dry. A few showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. The rest of the week will feature more showers and storms. The rain could be very heavy at times. Keep in mind, our rain chances towards the end of the week will depend on the exact the path Gordon takes. Because of the added clouds and rain, temperatures will likely be below average for this time of year. Highs could only be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through the end of the work week and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
