Tropical Storm Gordon has formed and could bring heavy rain to the ArkLaTex

Tuesday will likely be in the driest day this week. However, it’s not going to be completely dry. A few showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. The rest of the week will feature more showers and storms. The rain could be very heavy at times. Keep in mind, our rain chances towards the end of the week will depend on the exact the path Gordon takes. Because of the added clouds and rain, temperatures will likely be below average for this time of year. Highs could only be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through the end of the work week and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.