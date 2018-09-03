Tropical disturbance could impact the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven continues to form in the Atlantic Ocean. As of right now, it has not strengthened into a Tropical Depression or Storm. The National Hurricane Center does expect it to strengthen as it moves throughout the Gulf of Mexico. They have put an 80% chance of formation within the next 48 hours.
Right now, sustained winds are at 30 mph and it is moving WNW at 15 mph. Although this system does not look like it will make hurricane strength does not mean areas in the path won’t see tropical storm impacts.
Tropical Storm Watches have been issued from the Alabama/Florida border to Morgan City, LA as a precautionary as this system continues to move towards the Gulf. Main hazards will be tropical storm force wind gusts and the potential for 2-4″ of rainfall. Heavy rain could fall over a short amount of time causing flash flooding in some area.
The track has it making landfall around the Louisiana/Mississippi coast sometime Wednesday morning or afternoon. If you are planning on any travel to the Gulf Coast, continue to look for updates.
The path of this system right now takes it right through the ArkLaTex on Thursday. The extreme southeastern portions of the ArkLaTex may get impacts of this system into the early morning hours Thursday. Most of the rain and storms will move in Thursday afternoon. This could bring heavy downpours to the ArkLaTex.
Keep an eye on the forecast as any of this could change within the next few days. We will continue to update you on-air, online, and on the First Alert Weather App.
