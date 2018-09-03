Shreveport’s Mount Canaan Baptist Church celebrates a legacy, marks the start of a new era

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Voices were raised in praise, hands were raised in worship and prayers were raised in faith.
Shreveport’s Mount Canaan Baptist celebrated the dawn of a new era Sunday.
The historic church marked the passing of a torch that has had its flame shining bright in Shreveport for more than half a century.
The Rev. Greg Oliver Sr. was installed as senior pastor.
Following the Rev. Harry Blake Sr.'s historic career as pastor, Oliver has some big shoes to fill.
And he knows it.
“We believe God has placed me to be a part of the future of Mount Canaan and this community."
Blake’s 52-year legacy from the pulpit and in the community speaks for itself.
“He believed in the rights for everyone," one congregant said. “He believed in building up when everything was torn down. He will lift you up when you’re torn down.”
Blake is credited with sparking the Civil Rights Movement in Shreveport.
“I don’t know how I will fill those shoes or even if that’s possible," Oliver said. “But I will try to remain relevant in whatever capacity I can.”
As Mount Canaan Baptist prepares for a fresh start, Oliver is paying attention to a man many consider a living legend.
“He smiles a lot, he laughs a lot," Oliver said of Blake. “He is serious, but he finds humor in as much as possible.”
For Oliver, it’s time to pray.
“Well, Lord, you got me here. So you cannot leave me now because this is surreal."
And time to get to work.
Oliver comes to Mount Canaan from True Vine Baptist Church in Monroe.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.