Scattered storms tomorrow & Tropics update

This is all due to a tropical system that has formed just north of Cuba. There is an 80% chance of a tropical depression or storm forming within the next 48 hours. Right now, sustained winds are at 30mph and it is moving WNW at 15mph. As it moves throughout the Gulf of Mexico it is anticipated to strengthen. The track has it making landfall around the Louisiana/Mississippi coast sometime Wednesday morning or afternoon. The track takes it right through the ArkLaTex on Thursday. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued from the Alabama/Florida border to Morgan City, LA. Main hazards will be tropical storm force wind gusts and the potential for 2-4" of rainfall. This could cause flash flooding in some areas. We will continue to update you throughout the week.