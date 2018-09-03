Scattered storms tomorrow & Tropics update

Scattered showers and storms could still impact your evening plans. They won't be as widely scattered as they were this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Keep that First Alert Weather App ready to go for Labor Day! More rain is in the forecast for tomorrow, don't forget the umbrella. Most of the rain will impact the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, if you aren't seeing rain, mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s tomorrow. Severe weather threat continues to stay low, but we could see heavy downpours and some gusty winds.
Tuesday looks to be mainly dry with highs in the low 90s. Partly cloudy skies dominate the forecast, but a few showers possible. Highs continuing into the low 90s for Wednesday with lots of sunshine and a few clouds.
The weather pattern will shift as we head into the end of next week and into next weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast everyday, Thursday through Sunday. We could see some heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds associated with these.
This is all due to a tropical system that has formed just north of Cuba. There is an 80% chance of a tropical depression or storm forming within the next 48 hours. Right now, sustained winds are at 30mph and it is moving WNW at 15mph. As it moves throughout the Gulf of Mexico it is anticipated to strengthen. The track has it making landfall around the Louisiana/Mississippi coast sometime Wednesday morning or afternoon. The track takes it right through the ArkLaTex on Thursday. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued from the Alabama/Florida border to Morgan City, LA. Main hazards will be tropical storm force wind gusts and the potential for 2-4" of rainfall. This could cause flash flooding in some areas. We will continue to update you throughout the week.
