The potential for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico continues to increase

The potential for tropical cyclone development in the Gulf of Mexico continues to increase. All eyes are on Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 which could develop into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Gordon later today. This tropical wave will continue to produce heavy rain over parts of the Bahamas, Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula through early Tuesday. As Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 is expected to continue to develop as it moves to the northwest across the gulf. Tropical Storm Watches have already been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Tropical storm conditions could develop along the central Gulf Coast as early as late Tuesday. If this system continues a northwesterly track, it could bring the ArkLaTex heavy rain starting Wednesday through the end of the week. Gusty winds and heavy rain capable of flooding will be the main threats. It’s still a little too early to forecast its exact path, so make sure to check back for updates.
Today is Labor Day and the unofficial end of the summer. If you plan on hitting the pool or taking the boat out for one last time, make sure to keep an eye to the sky. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Watch out for heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected. Because of the added cloud coverage and showers and storms, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
A stray shower or storm could linger into the overnight. Most will just have to deal with a scattered clouds. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will likely be in the driest day this week. However, it’s not going to be completely dry. A few showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. The rest of the week will feature more showers and storms. The rain could be very heavy at times. Keep in mind, our rain chances towards the end of the week will depend on the exact the path Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 takes. Because of the added clouds and rain, temperatures will likely be below average for this time of year. Highs could only be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through the end of the work week and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
