FIRST ALERT: T.S. Gordon could bring heavy rain to the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Gordon formed over the upper Florida Keys Monday morning and it’s bringing tropical storm conditions to southern Florida.
Tropical Storm Gordon will likely dump widespread rainfall totals of 2″-4″ through early Tuesday morning before moving northwest over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. A few places could see between 6″-8″ of rain.
Gordon is expected to make a northwesterly turn late Monday and could reach the central Gulf Coast by Tuesday night. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane has shifted the forecast track for Gordon a little further to the right. If this trend continues, then Gordon could have less of an impact on the ArkLaTex.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the central Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, LA. A hurricane watch is in effect from the AL-FL Border to the mouth of the Pearl River. Tropical storm conditions could develop across the central Gulf Coast as early as Tuesday evening. Hurricane conditions could develop Tuesday night in the watch area.
Tropical Storm Gordon will likely bring storm surge, heavy rain, and tropical storm forced winds to the central Gulf Coast late Tuesday through Wednesday.
Widespread rainfall totals between 4″-6″ of rain will be possible across southern Alabama, southern Mississippi and Louisiana through early Thursday, with isolated totals of 8″ possible.
Tropical storm forced winds will start to develop Tuesday evening, especially near Mobile, AL.
As Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, the probability of tropical storm forced winds will continue to increase across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Right now, the Mississippi and Alabama coasts will have the greatest probability of experiencing tropical storm forced winds Wednesday morning.
As Gordon continues to track northeast across parts of the Mississippi and Louisiana Wednesday afternoon, the threat of strong wind gusts will increase across parts of NWLA and SWAR. However, Gordon should weaken as it moves further inland. The threat of tropical storm forced winds is low in the ArkLaTex.
The latest run of FutureTrack shows Gordon making landfall Tuesday evening near or east of New Orleans. The strongest winds and the heaviest rain will fall northeast of the center of circulation. This is why the Mississippi and Alabama coasts have the highest tropical storm forced wind probabilities.
FutureTrack shows heavy rain from Gordon moving into parts of the NWLA and SWAR Wednesday afternoon and becoming more widespread on Thursday.
Right now, it looks like the main concern from the remnants of Gordon in the ArkLaTex will be heavy rain. Widespread rainfall totals by the upcoming weekend will be between 2″-4″ of rain. A few isolated areas could see more. There is the potential a Flash Flood Watch could be issued for parts of the ArkLaTex.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you up to date on the potential for heavy rain from Gordon later this week.
