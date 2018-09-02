Shreveport house fire kills one person

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A house fire claimed the life of one person in Shreveport early Sunday morning.
The incident took place just after 3:00 am in the 700 block of Melrose Street. The emergency call was made by a neighbor after being notified by the family of the burning home.
As fire crews were putting out the heavy smoke and flames of the home, they searched the home where they found one woman deceased in a bedroom. According to authorities, there were four adults and one teenager who were sleep when the fire started.
The surviving victims were alerted of the fire by smoke, flames, and heat. The home did not have any working smoke detectors. According to the family, they tried to get their loved one that was killed in the fire out of the house, but the smoke and flames prevented them due to her decreased mobility. The firefighters were not injured during the rescue.
The Shreveport Fire Department would like to remind the community that smoke detector service is free. For information regarding the free smoke detector campaign, you can contact the Fire Prevention Office at (318) 673-6470.
