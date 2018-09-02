Scattered storms this afternoon

Keep that First Alert Weather App ready to go today! Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon hours. They won’t be complete wash-outs, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you are outdoors. Once you see dark clouds, its time to head indoors. There could be a few heavy downpours and gusty winds associated with these storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Most of the rain will impact the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, if you aren’t seeing rain, there will be mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s tomorrow. Severe weather threat continues to stay low, but we could see heavy downpours and some gusty winds.
Tuesday looks to be mainly dry with highs in the low 90s. Partly cloudy skies dominate the forecast, but a few showers are possible. Low 90s are in the forecast for the rest of the week and rain plans to stick around, too. There will be partly cloudy skies for Wednesday, and it will stay dry as well.
There will be mostly cloudy skies for Thursday with more scattered rain and storms possible. A few more isolated showers and storms are possible for Friday with partly cloudy skies. More scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible Saturday with highs continuing in the low 90s. Don’t forget the umbrella this week!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
