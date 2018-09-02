Possible heavy rain event for the Ark-La-Tex may unfold as early as Thursday.

A weak tropical system may help produce heavy rainfall for parts of the Ark-La-Tex as early as Thursday and possibly lasting through next weekend before diminishing. Pictured above is the initial onset of heavy rainfall as a weak tropical system meanders west-northwest along the Louisiana gulf coast eventually washing out over east central Texas toward the beginning of next week. Another scenario would see the weak tropical system begin to move more northward. this would put the Ark-La-Tex into the midst of heavy rain. The graphics below will lean toward this motion.
The atmosphere in the Ark-La-Tex will be juicy with plenty of moisture just waiting for the triggering factor which will be the weak tropical system. You can see, as illustrated above that heavy rain may fall anywhere in our area and it, indeed, may do just that. Fortunately we have a dry ground that will be able to take in much of the rainfall but a prolonged heavy rain could lead to at least some flooding of low lying areas that are normally susceptible to flooding. This would includes streets, small stream and drainage ditches and some rural roads.
If you were wondering about the projected rainfall percentages, the graphics below from the Weather Prediction Center will give you an idea what may be unfolding for the Ark-La-Tex. This corresponds to the time frame that I feel is most likely.
As always, stay up to date through all our weather casts from your KSLA First Alert Meteorologists and keep that First Alert Weather App handy in the event of heavy rain.
Download the free KSLA First Alert weather app to your smartphone.
Check the weather page at KSLA.com
Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.