Possible heavy rain event for the Ark-La-Tex may unfold as early as Thursday.

The atmosphere in the Ark-La-Tex will be juicy with plenty of moisture just waiting for the triggering factor which will be the weak tropical system. You can see, as illustrated above that heavy rain may fall anywhere in our area and it, indeed, may do just that. Fortunately we have a dry ground that will be able to take in much of the rainfall but a prolonged heavy rain could lead to at least some flooding of low lying areas that are normally susceptible to flooding. This would includes streets, small stream and drainage ditches and some rural roads.