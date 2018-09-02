Groom, 95, and bride, 81, prove love stories can start at any age

SNEEDVILLE, TN (WATE/CNN) - You're never too old to fall in love.
That's been demonstrated by a newly-married couple in Tennessee. The groom is 95, and the bride is 81.
"She's a good Christian lady and we're going to be happy as two bugs in a rug,” the groom, Oliver Stilson, said.
The big day was months in the making for Stilson and Margaret McCoy.
The love affair started by chance.
"I sat by a lady she made a quilt for,” Stilson said. “So she told me she couldn't give her one, and not give me one, because I'm sitting right beside her. So she gave me one.”
The next week, he made a move.
"Here he comes up the aisle, walking with a piece of paper, carrying his phone number on it and a little shoe he carved, a little old-fashioned baby shoe,” McCoy said. “And he said, ‘I have to give you a gift. You gave me a gift.' And he said, ‘My name is Ollie – Oliver.’ And he said, ‘Will you go out with me to dinner?’”
"To my surprise she said yes,” Stilson said.
They began dating. It progressed fast.
"We went out about three or four times and we just fell in love immediately,” McCoy said.
McCoy and Stilson knew before long that they couldn't live without each other. So they decided to spend the rest of their lives as husband and wife.
"We love one another. We just could no longer stay apart,” McCoy said. “We just didn't want to part when it came time to go home after a date."
Now the happy couple are looking forward to all that married life will bring.
"Working together, cooking together, living together, loving together,” Stilson said. “I can't say enough that I like about her, she's great."
McCoy said “we’re going to be very, very happy.”
Copyright 2018 WATE via CNN. All rights reserved.