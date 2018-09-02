Deja vu: Train, sand truck collide in north Bossier

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - There’s been another collision involving a Union Pacific train and an tractor-trailer rig in north Bossier Parish.
The truck was leaving Performance Proppants Sand & Dirt (formerly Hat Creek Dirt Pit) in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 3 (Benton Road) when it failed to yield to the train, according to Louisiana State Police.
It happened about 9:30 a.m. at a railway crossing at a private entrance and exit just north of Vanceville Road.
There are no railway crossing arms and no flashing lights at that crossing.
Medics took the truck driver to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Initial reports indicated that members of the train’s crew were trapped in the engine area, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
They were not trapped but did have to move a bar that blocked their door after the collision, authorities said.
No part of the train derailed; and no hazardous materials were involved, Trooper Glenn Younger said.
The train was moved and the railway was clear by just before 1 p.m.
The crash, which is being investigated by Louisiana State Police, occurred a month and a day after a similar accident at the same location.
