Bar shooting leaves man fighting for life

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Sunday morning.
Shreveport Police responded to a shots fired call just before 3:00 am at the Style Bar at 203 Texas Street. According to authorities, two people were shot outside of the bar. The third victim with possible life-threatening injuries, Keyondray Lyons ,22, was shot inside of the bar in the back of the neck.
This case in still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Those that wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting (318) 673-7373.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.