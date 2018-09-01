Two men on the run after breaking in home, robbing two women

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are searching for two men after they broke into a home and robbed two women at gunpoint.
According to authorities, the incident took place just after 12:30 am in the 3000 block of Lillian Street.
Reports say that two unknown black males entered the unlocked home wearing black hoodies and holding the two female victims at gunpoint with handguns. They demanded money from the victims, and then ran off with their purses.
This case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.