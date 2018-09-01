Scattered storms possible tomorrow & Monday

As for the rest of your holiday weekend, keep that First Alert Weather App ready to go! Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday. They won’t be complete washouts, but always keep an eye to the sky if you are outdoors. Once you see dark clouds, its time to head indoors. Most of the rain will impact the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, if you aren’t seeing rain, mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days. Severe weather threat continues to stay low, but we could see heavy downpours and some gusty winds.