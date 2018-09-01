Scattered storms possible tomorrow & Monday

As for the rest of this evening, expect temperatures in the upper 80s, low 90s until we head towards sunset. Partly cloudy skies will be in the forecast for most of us. If you live in the southern half of the ArkLaTex, there is a small chance for an isolated shower or storms. These will be short lived.
As for the rest of your holiday weekend, keep that First Alert Weather App ready to go! Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday. They won’t be complete washouts, but always keep an eye to the sky if you are outdoors. Once you see dark clouds, its time to head indoors. Most of the rain will impact the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, if you aren’t seeing rain, mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days. Severe weather threat continues to stay low, but we could see heavy downpours and some gusty winds.
Tuesday looks to be mainly dry with highs in the low 90s. Partly cloudy skies dominate the forecast, but a few showers possible. Low 90s are in the forecast the rest of the week and rain sticks around too. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday with showers possible in the afternoon with a few storms. Mostly cloudy for Thursday with more scattered rain and storms possible. A few more isolated showers and storms possible for Friday with partly cloudy skies. More scattered rain and thunderstorms possible Saturday with highs continuing in the low 90s. Don't forget the umbrella this week!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.