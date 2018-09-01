Rain could impact your Labor Day Weekend plans

Good Saturday Morning! As we plan out today, your outdoor plans should be good to go. Highs will be staying in the mid 90s. Humidity could make the feels-like temperature near or above 100 degrees! Make sure you are drinking plenty of water if you are outdoors today! There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Most will stay dry today, but the southern half of the ArkLaTex does have a small chance of seeing an afternoon shower or two. Temperatures stay in the mid-80s as we head towards sunset this evening.
As for the rest of your holiday weekend, keep that First Alert Weather App ready to go! Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday. They won't be complete washouts, but always keep an eye to the sky if you are outdoors. Once you see dark clouds, its time to head indoors. Most of the rain will impact the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, if you aren't seeing rain, mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s both days.
Tuesday looks to be mainly dry with highs in the low 90s. Partly cloudy skies dominate the forecast, but a few showers possible. Low 90s are in the forecast the rest of the week and rain sticks around too. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday with showers possible in the afternoon with a few storms. Mostly cloudy for Thursday with more scattered rain and storms possible. A few more isolated showers and storms possible for Friday with partly cloudy skies.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
