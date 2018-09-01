Rain could impact your Labor Day Weekend plans

Good Saturday Morning! As we plan out today, your outdoor plans should be good to go. Highs will be staying in the mid 90s. Humidity could make the feels-like temperature near or above 100 degrees! Make sure you are drinking plenty of water if you are outdoors today! There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Most will stay dry today, but the southern half of the ArkLaTex does have a small chance of seeing an afternoon shower or two. Temperatures stay in the mid-80s as we head towards sunset this evening.