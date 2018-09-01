Outlier Foundation hosting event to bring awareness to sexual assault in the community

Shreveport, LA (KSLA) - Outlier Foundation is inviting advocates, friends, family, and survivors of sexual assault to enjoy the patio, healthy snacks and conversation with like minded supporters.
They believe that sexual assault is a community issue, and would like people to join the mission to provide advocacy and healing to those victims.
“If you have experienced the trauma of sexual assault or find yourself at any point of healing, we have a safe place to land here among people who believe and love you,” according to the Outlier Foundation.
If you want to learn more click this link here.
The event is at Well-Fed in Shreveport at 678 Egan Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday September 1, 2018.
