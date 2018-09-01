NSU purchases new virtual anatomy table

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Anatomy is finally coming to life for students at Northwestern State University.
It’s new, and something Northwestern State University has never seen — until now.
Students can now do virtual dissections on human bodies thanks to the university’s newest piece of technology — the Anatomage table.
Dr. Francene Lemoine is over the university’s biology and physical science department and says they’d officially got the table just a few weeks before classes started.
“We don’t have the space or the money or the security to do human cadaver dissections to prepare students for gross anatomies when they go onto medical school or physical therapy school so this allows us to do it in a digital form,” she said.
This 7 foot tall table is a game changer for the biology and physical science department, but it wouldn’t be here without help from students.
“We approached the student government association for assistance and then it all just kind of fell into place,” said Lemoine.
SGA oversees and determines the price for the student technology fee that all students have to pay. President, Jacob Ellis says with that money they were able to help purchase the almost $80,000 table for the department.
“When we can provide technology and things that better our students education, that just makes you feel amazing,” he said.
This table will not only allow students to virtually dissect human cadavers, but animal ones too and even view CT and MRI scans. Students will also be able to use this table as a study tool to pull up flash cards and quizzes.
And while there’s still plenty of things to learn with this table, the department is excited students will have something new and useful to look forward to this year.
“We have the same technology that other schools across the country are using now, and we’re pushing ourselves forward so we can better our students and expand the healthcare in Louisiana,” said Lemoine.
The biology and physical science department is hoping to get some virtual reality equipment for students in the future.
NSU’s Student Government Association is looking to buy more technology for the school’s academic departments this year.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.