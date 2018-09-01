Millions of Americans traveling this Labor Day holiday weekend

(KSLA) - More than 35 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles during this Labor Day weekend holiday, according to travel service AAA.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas now stands at $2.58 in Shreveport-Bossier, according to AAA. That’s 37 cents higher than last year at this time.
However, the local gas price is still a penny lower than the Louisiana statewide average and 26 cents lower than the national average.
For drivers, there's not much a choice to make.
“Well, I gotta get to my job, I gotta get home, I gotta go pick up my kids. So, I gotta drive my vehicles,” said Emily Youngblood.
The travel service also reports that gas prices are about to hit a seasonal four-year-high this Labor Day weekend. But the price jump is expected to be temporary.
Many travelers not driving will be flying, with AAA estimating 16 million Americans to fly. That's no surprise to Shreveport Regional Airport Spokesman Mark Crawford.
“Labor Day weekend is typically the unofficial end to summer travel, summer air travel," Crawford said. "And multiple flights to multiple destinations on all four of our airlines have been sold out or either at or near capacity. So, lots of people are choosing to fly from Shreveport this Labor Day weekend.”
Crawford said they've now seen four consecutive months of double digit increases in passengers coming through the airport, compared to figures from last year.
That means they're up nearly 30 thousand passengers so far in 2018.
Crawford also told us they're on track to see at least 600,000 people overall come through Shreveport Regional airport by the end of the year.
