KSLA Overtime — Highlights from Aug. 30

(KSLA) - Teams across the ArkLaTex made it out on the field on Friday night. Here’s some of the highlights from some of those games:
Many VS Peabody
The Many Tigers made their way to Alexandria for their opening game and won with 41 to 18.
Carroll VS Woodlawn
The Knights played against Carroll at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. The team that produces athletes after athletes won 39 to 12.
Pineville at Southwood
At Lee Hedges Stadium, Southwood took on Pineville but the boys didn’t make it out victors and loss with Pineville 21 and Southwood 6.
Union Parish VS Airline
Union Parish upset the Vikings with Airline 27 to 30 Union Parish.
