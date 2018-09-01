KSLA Overtime — Highlights from Aug. 30

KSLA Overtime — Highlights from Aug. 30
By Rashad Johnson , Casey Viera, and KSLA Staff | September 1, 2018 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 3:50 PM

(KSLA) - Teams across the ArkLaTex made it out on the field on Friday night. Here’s some of the highlights from some of those games:

Many VS Peabody

Many VS Peabody 8-31

The Many Tigers made their way to Alexandria for their opening game and won with 41 to 18.

Carroll VS Woodlawn

Carroll VS Woodlawn

The Knights played against Carroll at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. The team that produces athletes after athletes won 39 to 12.

Pineville at Southwood

Pineville at Southwood

At Lee Hedges Stadium, Southwood took on Pineville but the boys didn’t make it out victors and loss with Pineville 21 and Southwood 6.

Union Parish VS Airline

Airline VS Union Parish

Union Parish upset the Vikings with Airline 27 to 30 Union Parish.

